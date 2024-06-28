Rautu Ka Raaz Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui single-handedly steals the show in this murder mystery

Rautu Ka Raaz is streaming on ZEE5. Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Rautu Ka Raaz

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: June 28, 2024

June 28, 2024 Director: Anand Surapur

Genre: Thriller

Rautu Ka Raaz Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Kumar, Narayani Shastri and Atul Tiwari-starrer murder mystery is finally out on ZEE5. The film is directed by Anand Surajpur and bankrolled by ZEE Studios along with Umesh Kr Bansal, Anand Surapur and Chintu Srivastava. If you are a fan of murder mystery films and planning to watch this one on weekend on your television sets, then read this review till the end to get a brief idea about it.

Story

The main attraction of the film is its storyline. The story of the film is set in a small town in Uttarkhand where a murder of a school warden (played by Narayani Shastri) occurs. A team of police officers including Inspector Deepak Negi (played by Nawaz), Naresh Dimri (played by Rajesh Kumar) arrives at the crime scene and begins investigation. The school staff tries to convince the police officers that the warden died naturally and there is nothing fishy going on. However, Deepak Negi, who is known for his vigilant and sharp mind and solving even the most difficult cases, is not convinced with the reasoning of the school staff. After the autopsy report of the dead body arrives, it becomes clear that the warden died unnaturally and her death is suspicious. Deepak and his team then leave no stone unturned in finding out the real culprit behind the murder and this forms the main crux of the film.

Direction

Since there are no other big names in the starcast other than Nawazuddin, the director of Rautu Ka Raaz, Anand Surapur, quite smartly managed to put out a simple murder case in a film format. You hardly find a scene in the film which seems unneccesary as per the storyline and the director has showcased twists quite handsomely. Anand has also used the good scene presence of Nawaz and Rajesh in Rautu Ka Raaz, who are playing local police officers of the Rautu town. The supporting cast has also been utilised nicely, which is a must factor in a small budget film like this one.

Acting

The other thing Rautu Ka Raaz highly depends on to become a success is the acting of its lead cast. Nawazuddin is seen playing an Inspector of the Rautu town and he leads the team investigating the murder case. His work as a local police officer is perfectly nailed by the actor with his natural-styled acting. Rajesh, who plays a junior officer to Nawaz and is the second most important character in the film, also nailed and justified his role in Rautu Ka Raaz. Actors like Narayani and Atul were decent in their roles as school warden and the trustee of the school respectively, and will not disappoint you with their characters.

Verdict

Since the film is about a murder case in a small town, it hardly has any songs. However, one emotional track will surely leave you teary-eyed as it was beautifully depicted by the director as per the storyline. Overall, Rautu Ka Raaz is a decent film that can be watched on small screens. The film is not long enough to bore you and not too short that you don't understand the screenplay. Out of five, we are giving Rautu Ka Raaz 3.5 stars.