Avatar to Independence Day: 7 best sci-fi fantasy films of all time

From 'Independence Day' to ‘Avatar’ being the highest-grossing film of all time, the trends continue to indicate that Sci-Fi remains dominant worldwide and continues to gain popularity. As you plan to watch the latest sci-fi outing Kalki 2898 AD this weekend; watch these 7 movies on OTT to experience the thrill and excitement.

1. Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. Directed by James Cameron, the film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang among others.

2. The Matrix Ressurectuions

Matrix Resurrections tells the story of Thomas Anderson's seemingly ordinary life ends when he accepts Morpheus's offer, only to wake up to a new, more secure and much more dangerous Matrix. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film stars Jessica Henwick, Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jada Pinkett Smith and Hugo Weaving among others.

3. Hellboy

Hellboy tells the story of Hellboy, a supernatural being, who protects the earth with the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. Soon, he faces the Blood Queen, an ancient witch who wants to bring about the end of the world. Directed by Neil Marshall, the film stars David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Sasha Lane, Ian McShane and Daniel Dae Kim among others.

4. X-Men: First Class

X-Men: First Class is set in the 1960s, in which Charles and Erik, young mutants, begin assembling a group of mutants to save humanity. As they grow closer, they learn that their ideologies will force them to take separate paths. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the film features James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult among others.

5. Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2 is the story of Deadpool protects a young mutant Russell from the authorities and gets thrown in prison. However, he escapes and forms a team of mutants to prevent a time-travelling mercenary from killing Russell. Directed by David Leitch, the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Julian Dennison, Fred Savage and Morena Baccarin among others.

6. Independence Day

Independence Day is the story of an alien race destroying major cities of the world with their advanced weaponry. However, a geek, a pilot, the US President and a group of ragtag survivors unite to save mankind from annihilation. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the film stars Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Margaret Colin and Judd Hirsch.

7. War of the Worlds

War of the Worlds is the story of Ray Ferrier, a dockworker, and his children are all set to spend a weekend together. But an alien tripod descends on Earth, threatening to wipe out humanity. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film features Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Miranda Otto, Tim Robbins, Justin Chatwin, Rick Gonalez, Lenny Venito and Roz Abrams among others.

