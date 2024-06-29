Vicky Kaushal finally breaks silence on Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours, says 'we won't shy away from..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Bollywood's most loved couple, tied the knot in December 2021 in the presence of close friends and family members. Ever since their wedding took place, there have been numerous reports claiming the pregnancy of the actress. Now, Vicky has finally come forward and spoken on such reports. Reacting to rumours that he is expecting his first child with wife Katrina Kaif, actor Vicky Kaushal has said that he will share the good news with the world at an appropriate time.

On Friday, at the trailer launch event of Bad Newz, also starring Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri, Vicky was asked about the rumours. ''Main jab good news hogi tabhi jarur aapko bataunga. Jabhi time aayega we won't shy about announcing the news," the actor told reporters.

Also starring Bad Newz is described as a 'rare comedy film inspired by true events' about heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twin children have the same mother, but different biological fathers.

On Friday evening, Katrina gave a big shoutout to Vicky's film and wrote, ''Can't waitttt for this.... Congratulations @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @karanjohar.''

The upcoming film comes from the makers of Good Newzz that featured Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was full of comedy errors as Kareena and Kiara both opted for pregnancy through IVF procedures. But, their husband's sperm get exchanged! in the process. According to reports, actor Ananya Panday is gearing up for an exciting cameo role in the upcoming film, Bad Newz. The film is all set to hit the big screens on July 19, 2024.

