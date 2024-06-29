Katrina Kaif gives a big shoutout to Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz, says 'can't wait for this'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bad Newz's trailer was unveiled by Karan Johar on Friday. The film also stars Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The trailer has captivated much attention on social media after its release and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screens. Vicky's wife Katrina Kaif also couldn't stop herself from praising the trailer and gave a shoutout on her Instagram handle. She reshared the trailer and wrote, ''Can't waitttt for this.... Congratulations @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @karanjohar.''

See her post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKatrina Kaif's latest Instagram Stories

Bad Newz trailer

The trailer begins with a tagline whcich reads, ''comes a 'rare' comedy inspired by true events''. The trailer shows how Triptii is confused with the father of her child and is talking to her friend (played by Neha Dhupia) at a doctor's clinic. The doctor suggests her to get a paternal test done to reveal the real father. However, her report reveals a 'once in a lifetime phenomenon' and the doctor states that this is a case of 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation', which means in a single cycle two different eggs have been fertilised. The two then get into loggerheads to prove to Triptii, who is a better father material and can take care of her child.

About Bad Newz

The upcoming film comes from the makers of Good Newzz that featured Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was full of comedy errors as Kareena and Kiara both opted for pregnancy through IVF procedures. But, their husband's sperm get exchanged! in the process. According to reports, actor Ananya Panday is gearing up for an exciting cameo role in the upcoming film, Bad Newz. The film is all set to hit the big screens on July 19, 2024.​

