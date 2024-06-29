Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty introduces new contestants, location, stunts in first promo | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air on ColorsTV and stream on JioCinema.

The first of the much-awaited reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is finally out. The makers of the show along with the host Rohit Shetty unveiled the first trailer featuring contestants, new country and dangerous stunts. The promo video opens with Rohit Shetty's voiceover, revealing that the contestants have been in holiday mood ever since they landed in Romania. From sightseeing to shopping, they are busy doing their stuff. However, it's time to change their mood and turn their dream holiday into their worst nightmares.

Watch the promo:

The video introduces contestants including Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Asim Riaz and Shalin Bhanot, who are seen performing dangerous tasks.

Along with the promo video, makers captioned the post, "Holiday destination banega khiladiyon ka naya nightmare, kyunki jald aa rahi hai Darr Ki Kahaniyaan in Romania.

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of the American show Fear Factor. The KKK 14th season also features Aditi Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, and Niyati Fatnani.

Recently, Rohit dropped an action-packed picture along with a gratitude note. Taking to Instagram, Rohit treated fans with a glimpse of the KKK 14 set. The image captures Rohit trying to get down from a flying helicopter to a vehicle on the ground. Along with the photo, he penned a thank you note for fans.

The note read, "SHOOTING FOR ANOTHER SEASON OF KHATRON KE KHILADI IN ROMANIA ITS BEEN 10 YEARS HOSTING THIS SHOW THANK YOU FOR THE LOVE YOU ALL HAVE GIVEN ME AND THIS SHOW ALL THESE YEARS."

Apart from this reality show, Rohit Shetty is also busy shooting for his highly-anticipated flick Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles.

