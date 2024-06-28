Bad Newz trailer OUT: Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk lock horns to prove who is better father material | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Bad Newz will release on July 19, 2024

Makers of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Bad Newz on Friday. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been sharing several posters of the lead stars from the film recently. The trailer begins with a tagline whcich reads, ''comes a 'rare' comedy inspired by true events''. The trailer shows how Triptii is confused with the father of her child and is talking to her friend (played by Neha Dhupia) at a doctor's clinic. The doctor suggests her to get a paternal test done to reveal the real father. However, her report reveals a 'once in a lifetime phenomenon' and the doctor states that this is a case of 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation', which means in a single cycle two different eggs have been fertilised. The two then get into loggerheads to prove to Triptii, who is a better father material and can take care of her child.

Watch the trailer:

''Tripling up the entertainment quotient with some #BadNewz – a total package of everything you never saw coming!'' Karan Johar wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.

More deets about the film

The upcoming film comes from the makers of Good Newzz that featured Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was full of comedy errors as Kareena and Kiara both opted for pregnancy through IVF procedures. But, their husband's sperm get exchanged! in the process. According to reports, actor Ananya Panday is gearing up for an exciting cameo role in the upcoming film, Bad Newz. The film is all set to hit the big screens on July 19, 2024.​

