Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's 'Girls Will Be Girls' clinches Grand Jury Prize at Indian Film Festival of LA

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production flick, Girls Will Be Girls, bagged the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024. Taking to her Instagram handle, Richa shared a picture of the film along with a lengthy note. The note reads, ''Before the day ends , wanna express my gratitude to the team of ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ - this film is a gift that keeps on giving! We will always be proud of it! After a great run at Transylvania International Film Festival @transilvaniafilm where we won the Grand Jury Prize and Biarrtiz Film Festival in France, our humble film won the Grand Jury prize at @indianfilmfestival ! I wish we could travel but the reason as you know is that @alifazal9 and I are bringing in a little home production.''

In her post, she also talked about bringing the film in India soon and added, ''Very soon, we hope to bring this lovely film to India, it is an Indian film after all and we want our people to see it, and hear the amazing track genius @snekhanwalkar has made! I don’t have everyone’s tags so please ID yourselves. This win is yours!''

See the post:

''At @pushingbuttonsstudios , we want to tell stories that move, that take India to the world and talk about the human experience! I love my friend Shuchi Talati, she’s stuff of legend, you will see I love @preetiwooman , a breakthrough performance that won a special award for performance at @sundanceorg and she has before her an illustrious future! And now speaking of another actor that I am envious of @kantari_kanmani , star of not just our film but of the Grand Prix winning #ALLWeImagineAsLight! What a great year you’re having my beautiful, glorious friend! You’ll see the very special @kesav.b , @jitin0804 and @devikashahani and they will win your heart. Thank you @dilipkhussro for finding these gems, we are grateful!'' she added.

About the film

Girls Will Be Girls is produced by Richa and Ali's joint venture Pushing Buttons Studios, in collaboration with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films. The story is set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences. The film is helmed by Shuchi Talati.

