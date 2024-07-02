Director S Shankar reveals why Ranveer Singh's 'Aparichit' is on hold

Follow us on Image Source : RANVEER SINGH'S INSTAGRAM Why is Ranveer Singh's 'Aparichit' is on hold?

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his varied emotional capabilities. Fans eagerly wait for his films. However, after 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' he was not seen in any other film. Now an update has come out about a new project of the actor, which he was going to do with director S Shankar.

S Shankar was going to bring a Hindi remake of this movie

For a long time, there were reports about Ranveer Singh and director S Shankar that both could work together in Aparichit's Hindi remake, but neither of them talked about it. Now in an interview, the director himself has given an update on this. For the unversed, Shankar is in the headlines these days for his two films 'Game Changer' and 'Indian 2', which will be released in 2024.

In such a situation, he also talked about Ranveer in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla. "We had planned to make 'Aparichit' in Hindi, but after that announcement, a lot of films were coming. Our producers want me to do a film bigger than 'Aparichit', so it is on hold right now. After the release of these two films, we will decide how to take it forward," said the filmmaker. If a remake of this film is made, then Ranveer's fans will be very excited to see him in a different avatar, but from the words of S Shankar, it seems that they will have to wait for this film to be in the works.

Ranveer will be seen in these films

Talking about Ranveer Singh's work front, he is soon going to be seen in Singham Again, which will be released on Diwali. In this, many stars including Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone will be seen with him. At the same time, Ranveer Singh will also be seen opposite Kiara Advani in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

