Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Report: It's blockbuster Monday for Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan; know day 5 collection

Kalki 2898 AD broke the hit films of the year 2024, Fighter, Shaitaan and HanuMan, as soon as it hit the theatres. Nag Ashwin's film has earned more than the lifetime collection of these films in just five days. The big budget sci-fi action thriller is preparing to make a new record. Kalki, related to the story of Mahabharata, hit the theatres on 27 June. The trailer of the film was not liked as much as the movie is making a splash. The actor who is getting the most praise with positive reviews is none other than the Shahenshah of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan. He has played the character of Ashwatthama in the film.

Kalki 2898 AD collection

Kalki 2898 AD has been the biggest opener of 2024. The movie is continuously making a splash at the box office. The situation is such that the film has earned five and a half hundred crores worldwide in just four days and its pace is not going to stop here. Well, the weekend collection of the movie was great and the film has passed the Monday test with flying colours.

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD opened its account at the domestic box office with 95 crores and till Sunday the business remained above 50 crores. On the fourth day, the film's business was more than 88 crores. The film earned 34.6 crores on Monday, taking its total collection to 343.6 Cr in India. With this, the film has done a total collection of Rs 635 Crore worldwide.

About the film

Kalki 2898 AD takes the audience a hundred years ahead. Its collection is related to the Mahabharata period in which the whole film is based around the story of Lord Vishnu's Kalki avatar. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Ashwatthama in the film, which is very powerful. This is the reason why many people are calling it Amitabh's film and not Prabhas's film.

