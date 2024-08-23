Gulshan Devaiah opens up about his admiration towards Ram Leela co-star Deepika Padukone

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Gulshan Devaiah on Ram Leela co-star Deepika Padukone

Gulshan Devaiah is known for his thrilling acting in the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Hunter, Bad Cop and many other films. Recently he was seen in the film Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor. Now in a recent interview, the actor has opened up about his admiration towards Deepika Padukone. The actors have worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Ramleela in 2013. Now in an interview, the actor openly admitted that he is biased towards Deepika and wants others to speak well about her.

Gulshan praised Deepika

In an interview given to Filmigyan, Gulshan said that Deepika is the first professional actress with whom he had worked in the industry. The 'Bad Cop' actor described her as a very straightforward and friendly person. The actor said that Deepika maintains a comfortable environment while maintaining professional boundaries around herself so that it is easy to work with her.

Gulshan Devaiah is a fan of Deepika

The actor further said, "Deepika is also from Bangalore where I am from, so I feel a different attachment towards her. I like her and I like her, so do not speak wrong about her." For the unversed, along with Deepika, Ranveer Singh was seen as the lead actor in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela. Apart from this, Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadha, Sharad Kelkar, Barkha Bisht Sengupta and Abhimanyu Singh were also in important roles. Gulshan played a negative role in the film.

Deepika was recently seen in Nag Ashwin's film Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan were seen with her in this film. On the other hand, Guslahn was seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh. The film was released on August 2nd and faced a clash with Ajay Devgn's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

