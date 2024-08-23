Jacqueliene Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5'? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Jacqueliene Fernandez joins 'Housefull 5'

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull' is one of the most popular comedy franchises. The makers are all set to bring its fifth instalment and the announcement has been made. This time, Fardeen Khan will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. However, meanwhile, a report is coming in that the makers have finalised a female lead and she is none other than Jacqueline Fernandez. The report alone has only added to the excitement of fans for the film. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is making headlines with an impressive lineup of male actors. It includes stars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The starcast promises to bring in new energy to the franchise, which is set against the backdrop of a cruise.

Jacqueline joins Housefull 5 star cast

To be considered the costliest film in the 'Housefull' series with a staggering budget of Rs 300 crore, this instalment aims to take the franchise to new heights. Along with these star-studded male actors, Jacqueline Fernandez has been roped in as one of the lead female actors. If reports are to be believed, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in this comedy film.According to media reports, 'Jacqueline is excited to return to the Housefull franchise. She enjoys the comic space and is happy to continue her association with Sajid Nadiadwala and the Housefull franchise.' It is also learnt that Sajid is in discussions to add three other A-lister actresses to the cast list, which is expected to be officially announced soon.

Housefull 5 release date

'Housefull 5' was earlier scheduled to release on the occasion of Diwali this year, but the makers have pushed its release date to June 6, 2025. Sajid Nadiadwala announced the delay in the film on Instagram last December. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' once again stars Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Dutt, marking the continuity of the beloved franchise.

