G2 to Dr Abdul Kalam's biopic, National Award-winning producer Abhishek Agarwal unveils exciting lineup

National award-winning film Karthikeya 2 Producer Abhishek Agarwal is known for his keen eye for diverse and compelling content. Now, he announces an impressive lineup of films through his production house, Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

1. G2

Following the success of the original Goodachari, the highly anticipated sequel G2 aims to elevate the spy thriller genre in Indian cinema. Set to rival global franchises like James Bond, this film is poised to feature lavish production values and high-octane action sequences. Adivi Sesh reprises his role, and with director Vinay at the helm, the film is expected to deliver a gripping mix of thrill, drama, emotion, and patriotism.

2. The India House

In a shift towards historical drama, The India House starring Anupam Kher will delve into the revolutionary events that took place at the India House in London during the early 1900s. This film aims to shed light on lesser-known chapters of India's freedom struggle, offering a fresh perspective on the nation's rich history.

3. The Delhi Files

Currently in pre-production, The Delhi Files is expected to create significant waves upon its release. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and featuring Pallavi Joshi, the film is focused on research-intensive scripting to explore contentious and impactful subjects. It will be presented by Shri Tej Narayan Agarwal. Although details remain closely guarded, it is anticipated to provoke thought and discussion, challenging prevailing narratives and leaving a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

4. Dr. Abdul Kalam

A particularly special project for Agarwal, the biopic Dr. Abdul Kalam will celebrate the life of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, one of India’s most revered figures. The film will chart Kalam's extraordinary journey from his humble beginnings in Tamil Nadu to his esteemed role as President of India. APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation is officially on board with Abhishek Agarwal for this biopic.

5. A Sensational Biopic- to be announced soon

Previously, known for backing projects like The Kashmir Files and Goodachari, Agarwal states: "Our mission is to back content that is both diverse and impactful, offering opportunities to new talent and bringing unique stories to life. We are excited to share these projects with the world and believe they will set new benchmarks in Indian cinema."

