Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan to release on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Poster of Toofaan featuring Farhan Akhtar

The premiere date for Toofaan, the highly anticipated inspiring sports drama featuring Farhan Akhtar has been revealed by the makers. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and ROMP Pictures (Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra), Toofaan is touted as the biggest sports drama of the year. Toofaan stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Dr Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz, besides Farhan.

Sharing the news, Farhan took to social media and wrote, "With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film ‘Toofaan’ will be releasing on July 16th."

The film is a motivational story that revolves around the life of Ajju an orphan boy born in Mumbai’s Dongri who grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and compassionate young woman Ananya, whose belief in him motivates him to find his passion as he embarks on his journey to becoming Aziz Ali, a boxing champion.

You can watch the teaser of the film here:

Toofaan brings alive the exhilarating nature of boxing as a sport, while narrating a riveting tale that follows the journey of a common man as he navigates through the ups and downs of life to achieve his dreams. It is a story about resilience, passion and perseverance, and the drive to succeed.

The film marks the second collaboration between Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Earlier, the dynamic duo packed a punch with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.