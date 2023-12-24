Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Deepika Padukone in final discussions for PV Sindhu's biopic?

If reports are to be believed then Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone can be in the final discussion for Olympic silver medalist badminton player PV Sindhu. However, this is not for the time that reports for Sindhu's biopic have made it to the headlines. In the year 2019. when Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara and became the world champion, there was a lot of buzz over her life history being showcased on the silver screen.

PV Sindhu wanted Deepika Padukone to act in her biopic in 2019

Those reports further claimed that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar would play the role of her coach Pullela Gopichand. However, no official announcement has been made yet. But in a 2019 interview, PV Sindhu expressed her wish that if her biopic is made then actress Deepika Padukone should play her character in it. And seems like her wish is finally coming true as DP would next be seen in her shoes.

Deepika also shares a great bond with PV Sindhu. Both the South Indian ladies have their love for badminton in common. Let us tell you that Deepika Padukone is the daughter of famous international badminton player Prakash Padukone and she herself has been a national level champion. In such a situation, PV Sindhu believes that no one can play her character better than Deepika. Moreover, both the ladies are also often spotted together at award functions or having a good game of badminton. PV Sindhu also now trains under Deepika's father's academy called, Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy.

On Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika has had a bang-on year with two big and successful releases, and now the actor has two big releases slated for the next year. In the month of January, DP's two big films, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Sidharth Anand's Fighter will release on the big screen. The global star will also be seen in fresh pairs in these films. While she'll share screen space with Hrithik for the first time in YRF's Fighter, said to be India's first film in a planned aerial action franchise.

On the other hand, she will be seen opposite Bahubali's famed actor Prabhas in the upcoming Indian epic science fiction dystopian film Kalki 2898 AD. It is written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies.

