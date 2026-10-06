Raju Kher recalls selling his house after TV project failed, says he expected brother Anupam Kher to help

Raju Kher has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his career, recalling how a failed television project left him in a financial crisis after he sold his house and invested the money into the venture. The actor-director also spoke about turning to his elder brother Anupam Kher for help at the time, only to later understand that Anupam was dealing with his own struggles.

Raju Kher sold his house and invested the money in a TV project

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Raju recalled the period around 2000 when he was approached for a programme for a new television channel. He had already sold his house and moved into another flat, expecting the new project to give his family financial stability.

Raju said he had invested the money he received from selling his house into the television programme Life Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Several people were reportedly working on projects for the channel and agreements had already been signed. However, the channel suddenly disappeared before the project could take off.

The setback left Raju struggling to manage his expenses and pay rent. He recalled believing that he had been on the verge of having a secure life, with a four-bedroom home and enough space for his family, only for everything to change unexpectedly.

He thought Anupam Kher would help him

During that period, Raju said he felt he had nowhere else to turn and expected Anupam to help him financially. He explained that Anupam had also stopped working at the time because he was looking for substantial roles instead of taking up films he did not want to do. Looking back, Raju said he felt his brother could have helped him, although that was his perception at the time.

Raju's comments, however, were not framed as a lasting grievance against Anupam. He went further to elucidate on how his perception of his brother had altered upon discovering an interview where Anupam talked about his need to have a child of his own.

Raju Kher confesses that he used to take his brother for granted

The particular revelation would later lead to Raju re-evaluating his brother's situation. He discovered that while he had been busy dealing with his financial troubles, he had failed to put himself in his brother's shoes and think about his personal and professional woes.

He accepted that although Anupam cherished his son Sikandar Kher, who is the son of Kirron Kher from her first marriage, his longing for a child of his own was a different emotional feeling altogether.

Therefore, according to the actor-director, the episode made him realise that one should look at things from the perspective of the other party and not just from his own point of view.

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