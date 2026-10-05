Arijit Singh announces 9-city India tour for 2027 to celebrate 20 years of his music career

National award-winning singer Arijit Singh is set to return to the live stage with his biggest India tour yet. The singer has announced a nine-city stadium-scale tour in 2027, marking 20 years since he entered the music industry.

Presented by Kotak Solitaire and powered by Visa, the Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 will begin in Ahmedabad in January and conclude in Hyderabad in May. The tour will also travel to Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune and Indore.

Arijit Singh India Tour 2027: Dates and cities

The tour will kick off in Ahmedabad on January 9, followed by Chandigarh on January 23 and Jaipur on February 7. Arijit will perform in Mumbai on February 20 before heading to Bengaluru on March 13.

The remaining shows are scheduled for New Delhi on March 27, Pune on April 10, Indore on May 1 and Hyderabad on May 15. The concerts are being produced and promoted by Team Innovation, with tickets to be sold exclusively through thumpN.

When and where to book Arijit Singh tour tickets

The pre-sale for Kotak Solitaire Visa Credit Card holders will begin on October 10 at 12 pm and remain open until October 11 at 2 pm. The pre-sale for all Kotak Visa Credit Card holders will follow from October 11 at 12 pm to October 13 at 2 pm. General ticket sales will open on October 13 at 2 pm onwards.

The tour will mark two decades of Arijit’s career and will feature songs from across his journey in music. The production is expected to include a large stage, extended runway, panoramic screens and stadium-scale audio and lighting.

Arijit expresses gratitude

Speaking about the tour, Arijit said he was grateful for the listeners who had given his songs 'a life of their own'. "20 years of music is a journey I feel very grateful for. The greatest part of it has always been the people - the listeners who have given these songs a life of their own. I’m really looking forward to travelling across India and experiencing that love together, live on stage. There are so many songs, so many memories and so many people to meet. I can’t wait," the singer said ahead of his tour.

With shows planned across nine cities over four months, the 2027 tour will be one of Arijit Singh’s largest live outings in India.

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