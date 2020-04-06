Deepika Padukone reveals Ranveer Singh complains about her on family WhatsApp group. Know why

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in her latest interview revealed that she has a habit of not sitting idle and this is what annoys her husband Ranveer Singh the most. Sharing some interesting details about her married life, Deepika said her actor husband doesn't like her habit of constantly doing something around the house. She went on to reveal that Ranveer has even complained about her on family WhatsApp group.

In an interview with Film Companion, Deepika said she sprained her back two days ago while doing household chores and still would not prefer to rest. “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group,” she said.

“I sprained my back two days ago when I was ‘cleaning’. And then I was bored. So he made sure before he went down to the gym, he said ‘You’re not moving from here you’ve sprained your back’. And he made a surprise visit in 20 minutes and I was not in my bed I was up on a shelf, trying to clean something and he got really wild. ‘Can you not do this phat phat all the time? Can you sit in one place you have injured your back’,” she added.

Ranveer and Deepika have been lately sending the internet into a meltdown with their quarantine moments. Besides working out together, they are cooking for each other during the lockdown period.

Ranveer and Deepika also made donation to the PM Cares Fund to help combat the coronavirus. “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind,” the duo wrote on social media.