Dabangg 3 Movie Rating and Release Live Updates: Salman Khan is in top form

Review Dabangg 3 Hindi Movie 2019: Movie Rating and Release Live Updates: Salman Khan India n Hindi-language film Review, action comedy film directed by Prabhu Deva, dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Report Download Online

Dabangg 3 Movie Rating and Release Live Updates: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 has hit the screens in four different languages today and Bhai fans can't keep calm. The third instalment of Dabanng 3 franchise has two new additions- debutant Saiee Manjrekar and south superstar Sudeep Kichcha along with our old famous Rajjo played by Sonakshi Sinha. While Saiee plays the love interest of Salman in his younger days, Sudeep is the 'scary villain', as our movie critic Sonal Gera says. Dabangg 3 has been directed by Prabhudeva and co-produced by Salman Khan.

The first part titled Dabangg released in 2010. It was directed by Abhinav Kashyap. The second installment of the franchise was helmed by Arbaaz Khan, whereas Prabhudheva has donned the director's hat for the third part.

Dabangg 3 movie review live updates: Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is an action comedy film starring Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep.

Dabangg 3 analysis: The fil promises to be a complete entertainer packed with action comedy and romance. Salman Khan is back in his supercop Chulbul Pandey avatar.

Dabangg 3 Technical: The film is packed with already hit songs and punchy dialogues. The action in the film is a high octane affair and is sure to impress Salman Khan fans.

Before beginning with the review part, let's tell you that it is the first-day first-show and more than half of the theatre is occupied. This is what we call Bhai's magic.

Without further ado, catch the live review here.