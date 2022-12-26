Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty's film underperforms on first weekend

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Cirkus Box Office Collection

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 3: Rohit Shetty's latest offering starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone, witnessed a dull start. While the film was running high on expectations, it failed to perform at the ticket windows. Well, Cirkus collection turned out to be a disappointment on Christmas too. The film saw pretty much flat collections as major centres and multiplexes failed to show any growth.

Cirkus Box Office Report

Ranveer Singh's film has failed to perform in Maharashtra, Gujarat, CI and Rajasthan circuits, and the collections were equally poor in the bigger centres. Despite not being a big-budget film, expectations from Cirkus were huge. According to Box Office India, "The film has not even found an audience in Mumbai circuit though Maharashtra is still probably the better performer comparatively across India but still very dull."

Trade reports suggested that the third-day numbers are again low as the film managed to collect around Rs 7.30 crore. A film of this genre doesn't get much support in terms of trending as they have a fixed audience. On the other hand, Cirkus is facing tough competition from Avatar: The Way Of Water, which performing remarkably well at the box office in India.

About Cirkus

Fronted by Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma, "Cirkus" is based on William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors". It has hit the screens on December 23. Recently, filmmaker Rohit Shetty spoke about Cirkus saying he makes films to entertain the audience and his latest directorial is a step in the same direction. Shetty, known for action comedies like the "Golmaal" franchise and "All The Best: Fun Begins" and action dramas such as the "Singham" series, said he is confident that his latest release will be loved by the viewers.

"'Cirkus' is for the audience who loved 'Golmaal' and 'All The Best'. It's that kind of a film. This is for all those who loved those films. I'm sure they're going to love it because I've watched the film," the 48-year-old director told reporters, adding, "When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, it became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility."

