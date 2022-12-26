Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: James Cameron's film is unbeatable; eyes Rs 300 cr in India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SD_MCCRAWLEY Avatar 2 Box Office Collection

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Avatar: The Way of Water is ruling the ticket windows. James Cameron's blockbuster had a massive second Sunday in India with it collecting almost Rs 250 crore. The major collections are coming from the South, which contributes about 50 per cent of all Indian collections, claims Box Office India. Avatar: The Way of Water is eyeing Rs 300 crore in the country in the coming days. The film remains unfazed by the new Bollywood film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and Dhamaka (Telugu).

It's been ten days since the release of James Cameron's 'Avatar 2'. The film is performing remarkably well at the box office. Avatar: The Way of Water has been receiving positive responses from critics and audience. According to trade reports, Avatar 2 seems to have had a powerful Christmas as the film managed to collect around Rs 24 crore in India. With this, the total collection now stands at Rs 250 crore.

In the southern states of India, Avatar 2 has seen the best growth with collections going up on second Saturday. According to BOI, "The growth will be huge over the weekend especially now as Cirkus has not done too well and Mumbai circuits starts to comfortably lead for the film. Nizam / Andhra is way out ahead but from Saturday onward it is likely that Mumbai will really be cutting that lead fast and may still end up being the biggest circuit which is the case with most films from Hollywood released in India."

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The film, which also featured Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver, was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after "Titanic" to raise over USD 2 billion at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing title of all time.

Its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water", which released in theatres on Friday, has Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" also features Lang, Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, along with newcomers Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

