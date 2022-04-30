Box Office: Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 & Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 struggle hard on day 1, KGF 2 is unstoppable

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Box Office Collections: Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 & Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 on Day 1, Yash's KGF Chapter 2 second week

Box Office Collections: Amidst the roaring success of Yash starrer KGF 2, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 featuring Ajay Devgn were released on April 29 (Friday). Both the films tremendously failed to leave an impact on the audience. With bulk bookings in advance, Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 was expected to work its magic on the ticket window. However, the film struggled really hard on day 1. A similar situation was seen with Ajay Devgn's multi starrer indicating the lowest opening-day numbers for both Ajay and Tiger for sometime. The poor collection of the films is more worrisome as it has come over the Eid period which can propel films to huge success.

According to Box Office India report, "Heropanti 2 will collect around the 7 crore nett range while Runway 34 will be in the 3-3.25 crore nett range.They can do better over the holiday period but from these levels they are very unlikely to get numbers which can be called good which will mean a big holiday period going to waste."

Heropanti Box Office report on day 1

Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also featured Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Just like its prequels, Heropanti 2 was expected to open to big numbers. Meanwhile, Box Office India's reports suggest, "The multiplex movement was very slow for Heropanti 2 on the day and whatever the film is doing here is generally the advance done pre-release and it is basically relying on holds in mass belts in order to keep the single screens for the Eid crowd. At the end of the day an action film like this needed a better start as they are frontloaded."

Runway 34 Box Office report on day 1

Ajay Devgn's third directorial, Runway 34 enjoys the ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, Angira Dhar and Carry Minati. The film opened with low-scoring figures. According to the Box Office India, "Runway 34 also did poor numbers on day one and the difference between Heropanti 2 and this film is the mass belts and those advance bulk buys at national chains for Heropanti 2. The film hardly has a release in mass belts due to KGF 2 and Heropanti and where it has managed to get theatres the collections are practically nothing."

KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office report in second week

Yash's pan-India film KGF: Chapter 2 continued its magic even in its second week . "KGF 2 was rock solid on its third Friday as it collected around 4-4.25 crore nett." reports Box Office India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed its box office success as he tweeted, ""#KGF2 is now ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER... EXCELLENT Week 2, collects ₹ 75 cr+, TERRIFIC... Will cross ₹ 350 cr today [third Fri]... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 5.68 cr. Total: ₹ 348.81 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."