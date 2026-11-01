Kangana Ranaut to star in horror film after 17 years, Rana Daggubati announces Scary Picture with Ravi Babu

On the occasion of Halloween, at HorrorCon India 2026 in New Delhi, Rana Daggubati, known for his role as Bhallaladeva in Baahubali, made a surprising announcement. He revealed that he is set to produce a horror film titled Scary Picture.

The film will be directed by Telugu filmmaker and actor Ravi Babu, who is known for his unconventional, offbeat films. Kangana Ranaut will play the lead role. She confirmed the news on her Instagram account on Sunday.

Kangana Ranaut to star in the lead role

Kangana Ranaut's next film is titled Scary Picture. In a video from HorrorCon, Rana Daggubati can be seen on stage announcing his upcoming project. A glimpse shown on screen confirms the title, Scary Picture. The title suggests that the film will be made in Hindi. Although there has been no official announcement from Rana’s production house yet, Kangana has reposted a video from an Instagram page in which the actor-filmmaker discusses the project.

Ravi Babu to direct the film

Speaking about the film at HorrorCon, Rana said, "It is a horror film. It is being directed by Ravi Babu, who is a friend of mine. He has made several horror films in Telugu, and this will be his first Hindi feature film. The film's title is being announced here for the very first time. We hadn't shared this with any Hindi-language press outlets until now; this is the first time we are revealing this information publicly."

Ravi Babu is known for his unconventional, distinct and experimental approach to filmmaking. While his films may not always have been major box-office successes, they consistently stand out because of their unique qualities. In 2023, he directed Adhugo, a film reminiscent of Babe, which featured a piglet as the lead character.

This year, he directed Razor. Given that the filmmaker-actor rarely collaborates with well-known mainstream stars, it will be interesting to see what fresh elements he brings to Scary Picture.

Kangana Ranaut's work front

As the Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana is currently balancing her political career with her film work. She recently appeared in this year’s release, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which she also produced. The film received a mixed response and grossed a total of Rs 8 crore worldwide. It is currently available to stream on ZEE5.

Kangana’s last Hindi horror film was Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009). In 2023, she starred in the Tamil horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2. Additionally, she has Queen 2 in her upcoming project pipeline.

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