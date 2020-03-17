Big B's film 'AB Anni CD' postponed due to lock down of theaters

Poor performance of Big B's film AB Anni CD in theaters comes as no surprise, as the recent lockdown of theaters in India due to coronavirus, has affected a majority of the films like Angreji Medium and Baaghi 3 which released in March.



The plotline of the film 'AB Anni CD', directed by Milind Lele revolves around Chandrakant Deshpande aka CD, a retired art teacher in his seventies who lives with his two sons and their families, Chandrakant's family doesn't care much about him, and to solve this problem, his grandson Sunny (Tanksale) comes up with an alternative approach which would make people believe that CD was a classmate of Amitabh Bachchan in school.

The idea of sharing childhood with Amitabh Bachchan in itself is so amusing, that it would be interesting to watch how people would react to it.

The film released last week, but the government's announcement on shutting down the theaters in Delhi, Kerala, and Maharashtra, has led the director to reschedule it.

Akshay Bardapurkar, producer of "Ab Anni Cd", said, "We have pushed the release date for our film 'Ab Anni Cd' knowingly, what we need to concentrate on is 'safety' which should be the priority. The response we received till now for the film has been overwhelming and to see that the audience is so supportive to wait for the film. I hope that people are safe and should take all the precautions needed until the time it is all in control."

He added, "This will have to be a collaborative effort by all of us not only the entertainment field but includes every field to be home and stay safe so that we can fight against coronavirus by not spreading it but by ending it,"

The plotline somewhat resembles the idea of Baghban, reminding us about the unconditional family values and the treatment of senior citizens in our society.

On a related note, Angreji Medium witnessed a drop of 20 to 25 percent in its collection this Saturday, which now stands at 6.5 crores. Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 has earned a total of 91 crore. Tiger Shroff starrer minted Rs 52.75 crore in the first weekend.

