Box Office Report: Angrezi Medium, Baaghi 3 witness huge drop on Sunday

With the coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood films have faced the heat when it comes to their business. Many states in India have already announced the shutting of cinema halls and it is expected that the halls will get closed in the remaining cities in the coming days. This has affected the box office collection of Bollywood films Angrezi Medium and Baaghi 3. Hitting the screens on March 13, Irrfan’s comeback film Angrezi Medium managed to rake in a decent number on its opening day but witnessed a huge drop on Day 2 as it did not release at many places like Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar and others.

NO shootings from 19 to 31 March 2020: Producers Guild of India... OFFICIAL statement... #CoronaVirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/coQHLPlAvy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2020

On Day 2 Angrezi Medium managed to earn Rs 2.75 cr after a drop of 20-30%. On Sunday, as more cinemas shut due to coronavirus outbreak, the film collected Rs 2.5 crore approx., according to Box Office India. This makes Angrezi Medium’s total box office collection as Rs 9 cr approx. On the other hand, Baaghi 3 which released on March 6th, witnessed a massive drop in the collection. On Sunday, the film could only manage to rake in Rs 2 crore. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 has collected Rs 95 cr approx. till now.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 was expected to cross Rs 100 cr mark at the box office by the second weekend but due to coronavirus scare, the film has witnessed a huge drop. On the other hand, it was rumoured that producer Dinesh Vijan was planning to push the release date of Angrezi Medium because of COVID-19 scare. However, the filmmaker later revealed that the decision to shut cinemas in Delhi, Kerala and J&K came on Thursday and by that time the film had already released in Gulf which left them no choice but to release the film in India.

