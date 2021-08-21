Bell Bottom Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer mints Rs 2.75 cr, Saturday expected to be better

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Box Office Collection Day 2

Starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor, the spy thriller Bell Bottom hit the cinema halls on Thursday (August 19). It became the first major Bollywood film to release in theatres after the second wave of the novel coronavirus. Well, the film couldn't crack the ₹3 crore mark at the box office on its opening day. According to Box Office India, the Akshay Kumar-starrer minted Rs 2.75 crore on the first day of its release. However, the two day business of the film is estimated to be around 5.50 crore. It would somehow finish the day with a figure anywhere between ₹2.3-2.5 crore.

"Hopefully the film will show some solid growth on Saturday though its really about Monday. Even pre-pandemic times a 3 crore or under opening needed to be similar to day one on Monday and nothing changes now. The only plus is that if you drop 30-40% you will not be hit hard in terms of shows in week two as there is not much to play," says Box Office India. The film's collection would have been much more if it had been released in Maharashtra.

Bell Bottom did not release in Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as theatres are shut there.

Meanwhille, the film had already peaked the excitement of the fans with its thrilling trailer. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is inspired by true events. It is about a real-life hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight in 1984. Akshay Kumar is seen in a vintage avatar and the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. Lara essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani plays Akshay's wife in the film.

The music of Bell Bottom is composed by Daniel B. George while Julius Packiam composed the trailer score. Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Shantanu Dutta, Kulwant Singh Bhamra, Gurnazar Singh and Maninder Buttar have composed the other songs of the film.