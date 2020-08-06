Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi head to UK for shoot

Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain, were clicked at Mumbai Airport on Thursday, on way to board a charter flight to the UK on Thursday. Akshay and his co-stars will shoot for the first international schedule of the upcoming film "BellBottom" in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Bollywood superstar was accompanied by wife Twinkle Khanna and children, Aarav and Nitara. Lara was spotted along with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira. All of them followed proper safety precautions, wearing masks and face shields. Akshay and Huma even posed for the paparazzi in gear.

Actress Vaani Kapoor also plays a pivotal role in the film.

Soon after boarding the flight, Adil took to Twitter and shared a selfie. "Taking off for Glasgow, #Scotland Now @CreativeScots@alangemmell to shoot. First Film Shoot during Covid19 #LockDown after four months," he wrote.

In the image, he is seen sporting a mask with the "BellBottom" logo on it.

Announcing that the film will go on floors in August this year, Akshay Kumar had earlier written on Instagram, "Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month."

Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s, and the story is about one of India's forgotten heroes. Director Ranjit M. Tewari will helm the project.

Bell Bottom is a spy-thriller based on true events. The film pairs Vaani Kapoor opposite Akshay Kumar for the first time. Expressing her excitement over the same, Vaani Kapoor had earlier written on Instagram, "Super Super Thrilled & Excited for this one!! Teaming up with the one & only @akshaykumar Sir. Can't wait !!! #Bellbottom Let's get this started (sic)."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage