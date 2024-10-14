Baba Siddique murder: Security and patrolling increased at Salman Khan's farmhouse

Follow us on Image Source : X Security increases for Salman Khan after Baba Siddique murder case

After the Baba Siddiqui shootout in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai police have also become alert about the security of his close family friend Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The Navi Mumbai police have made extra efforts to ensure the security of superstar Salman Khan. The actor was last spotted at the funeral of his close aide Baba Siddique. The NCP leader was shot dead on October 12, 2024. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility of this murder.

Security intensifies for Salman Khan

For the unversed, Salman Khan's farmhouse is in Panvel, Navi Mumbai and there is only one road to reach this farmhouse which passes through the village. Hence, the police have alerted the local villagers and its intelligence agencies that if they see any suspicious person or anyone is seen, they should inform the police. The second important thing is that the agencies have been alerted and any kind of input is being monitored so that timely action can be taken.

Latest development in the Baba Siddique murder case

With each passing day, significant details continue to emerge in connection to the brutal murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. After initial reports surfaced linking the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to Siddique's murder after two of the prime accused confirmed their connection. Now, another important detail regarding the gang's involvement has come to light during the Mumbai Police investigation.

Further, as the investigation into Siddique's murder continues, police are also investigating the role of Randeep, a resident of Panipat who is presently residing out of India. Randeep too is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, and his involvement in the case is also under scrutiny.

