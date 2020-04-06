Amitabh Bachchan trolled again for sharing fake WhatsApp forward, netizens mock him with Sooryavansham meme

Big B trolled again for sharing fake WhatsApp forward

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been lately courting controversy for tweeting fake WhatsApp forwards. From claiming that rising the decibels of noise would destroy coronavirus to tweeting that the COVID-19 is caused by flies, Big B's tweets have created quite a stir on social media. Twitter seems to have a field day post the actor's yet another "controversial" tweet, inspiring a meme-fest.

On Sunday, Amitabh retweeted an unverified picture that was doing rounds on the micro-blogging site. The picture claimed to be a satellite image of India during the #9pm9minutes activity on Sunday. "विश्व जब डगमगा रहा था ! हिंदुस्तान जगमगा रहा था !! आज की तस्वीर यही बयां कर रही है. (When the world was wavering! Hindustan was shining! Today's picture is telling this)," the caption of the picture read. Retweeting the same, Big B wrote: "The World sees us... we are ONE.." PM Narendra Modi had appealed to the citizens to switch off all lights of their houses on April 5 at 9 PM for 9 minutes and light a candle, Diya, or flashlight of their mobile phones, to show the unity amid lockdown.

The World sees us .. we are ONE .. https://t.co/68k9NagfkI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2020

The netizens were quick to spot that the image was fake. Hence, the trolling and a meme fest began on Twitter.

One user replied to the actor with a Sooryavansham meme.

Ye kheer kha lijye sir pic.twitter.com/92hWHnYtsR — Nehr_who (@Nehr_who) April 5, 2020



"From being a national pride to becoming a national embarrassment - the slide was quick and brutal. Just retire, dude," read one tweet.

From being a national pride to becoming a national embarassment - the slide was quick and brutal. Just retire, dude @SrBachchan 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Quarantined Chirpy (@IndianPrism) April 5, 2020

Oh! One from Ramayana

"And the #KingOfFakeNews is back appreciating a Whatsapp forward. Request @TwitterIndia to suspend him and save us the daily embarrassment," a tweet read.

And the #KingOfFakeNews is back appreciating a Whatsapp forward. Request @TwitterIndia to suspend him and save us the daily embarrassment. — Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) April 5, 2020

Some even asked his son Abhishek Bachchan to deactivate his Twitter account.

@juniorbachchan plz deactivate his Twitter account before he loses all his well deserved respect. 🙏 — Puja Ibadat Kaur Williams (@DConquered) April 5, 2020

This is not the first time when the veteran actor has received backlash on Twitter. Earlier also, Big B has been slammed for promoting unverified news on social media.

During the Janta curfew announcement, he had tweeted a fake theory that claimed the vibrations from clapping and blowing conch shells would reduce the effects of coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a fake theory on Twitter.

There was so much buzz on Twitter that even the Press Information Bureau (PIB) had to bust the viral fake claim, writing, "NO! The vibration generated by clapping together will NOT destroy #Coronavirus infection."

Not only this, the actor even shared a video where he talked about Chinese experts discovering that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit COVID-19. This claim has been refuted by the health ministry.

#COVIDー19 #Covid_19 #coronavirus New study by China proves that houseflies can transmit Corona Virus. This information has been recently confirmed by Goverment of India. Amitabh Bachchan appointed to spread this important message 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/MTj1XMr4Oy — Shriny’s blogs (@shriny) March 26, 2020

