Monday, April 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Amitabh Bachchan trolled again for sharing fake WhatsApp forward, netizens mock him with Sooryavansham meme

Amitabh Bachchan trolled again for sharing fake WhatsApp forward, netizens mock him with Sooryavansham meme

Amitabh Bachchan does it again and Twitter is having a field day trolling him.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2020 16:55 IST
Amitabh bachchan troll

Big B trolled again for sharing fake WhatsApp forward

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been lately courting controversy for tweeting fake WhatsApp forwards. From claiming that rising the decibels of noise would destroy coronavirus to tweeting that the COVID-19 is caused by flies, Big B's tweets have created quite a stir on social media. Twitter seems to have a field day post the actor's yet another "controversial" tweet, inspiring a meme-fest. 

On Sunday, Amitabh retweeted an unverified picture that was doing rounds on the micro-blogging site. The picture claimed to be a satellite image of India during the #9pm9minutes activity on Sunday. "विश्व जब डगमगा रहा था ! हिंदुस्तान जगमगा रहा था !! आज की तस्वीर यही बयां कर रही है. (When the world was wavering! Hindustan was shining! Today's picture is telling this)," the caption of the picture read. Retweeting the same, Big B wrote: "The World sees us... we are ONE.."  PM Narendra Modi had appealed to the citizens to switch off all lights of their houses on April 5 at 9 PM for 9 minutes and light a candle, Diya, or flashlight of their mobile phones, to show the unity amid lockdown.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The netizens were quick to spot that the image was fake. Hence, the trolling and a meme fest began on Twitter.

One user replied to the actor with a Sooryavansham meme.


"From being a national pride to becoming a national embarrassment - the slide was quick and brutal. Just retire, dude," read one tweet.

Oh! One from Ramayana

"And the #KingOfFakeNews is back appreciating a Whatsapp forward. Request @TwitterIndia to suspend him and save us the daily embarrassment," a tweet read.

Some even asked his son Abhishek Bachchan to deactivate his Twitter account.

This is not the first time when the veteran actor has received backlash on Twitter. Earlier also, Big B has been slammed for promoting unverified news on social media. 

During the Janta curfew announcement, he had tweeted a fake theory that claimed the vibrations from clapping and blowing conch shells would reduce the effects of coronavirus.

India Tv - Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan posted a fake theory on Twitter.

There was so much buzz on Twitter that even the Press Information Bureau (PIB) had to bust the viral fake claim, writing, "NO! The vibration generated by clapping together will NOT destroy #Coronavirus infection."

Not only this, the actor even shared a video where he talked about Chinese experts discovering that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit COVID-19. This claim has been refuted by the health ministry.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X