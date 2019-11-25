Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar says working with Kareena Kapoor is a wild picnic

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor have previously featured in films like Aitraaz, Ajnabee, and Kambakht Ishq

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz's has created quite a buzz soon after the launch. The film looks promising and set to take audiences for a fun ride when it realizes. The chemistry between the actors looks great. The film will also see a reunion of Kareena and Akshay who have previously worked in films like Ajnabi, Aitraaz and Kambakht Ishq and more. The onscreen pair will be back together a long time. Now, Akshay Kumar spoke about his experience of working with Bebo again. Talking to Hindustan Times, Akshay said that shooting with Bebo is like a picnic and she is enigmatic even when she goofs up. The actor also applauded Kareena for her professionalism.

Akshay said, “Making movies with Bebo is like going on a wild picnic. She is fabulous at everything she does. Even when she goofs up, Kareena is enigmatic. With the sound of one clap, she switches from being a mummy, friend, and co-star to a professional queen of cinema. I know fans have been waiting for us to reunite, and nothing could be more perfect than this film for both of us, right now!”

Good Newwz also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. This is Kareena's second film with Diljit, the two were seen in Udta Punjab. The film revolves around a story of a mix up of sperm at an IVF clinic between two couples with the same surname. Directed by Raj Mehta the film is set to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News