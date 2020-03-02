Here's how Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn reacted when Ranveer Singh arrived late at Sooryavanshi trailer launch

Ranveer Singh hot late by over 40 minutes for the trailer launch event of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi's trailer launch was one of the most highly anticipated events of the day for all the Bollywood fans out there. After all, Akshay kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Katrina Kaif were coming together for an event. Keeping his image of 'punctual star' intact, Akshay kumar was the first one to arrive at the event and was soon joined by Aja Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar. But Ranveer Singh was still missing.

Ranveer Singh got late due to heavy traffic and arrived 40 minutes late for the event. As soon as he arrived at the event, Ranveer rushed to hug director Rohit Shetty. Ranveer's arrival was welcomed by slow claps from Ajay, Akshay and Katrina. Ranveer started doing sit-ups to apologize for coming late to which Akshay replied, "Yeh karne se kuch nahi hoga" Ranveer then touched their feet in apology.

Referring to Ranveer, Akshay added that he is the only junior actor who has kept his seniors waiting for over 40 minutes. Ranveer have a hilarious reply to Akshay's dig and said, "Mai bahut door se aata hoon, sir metro ka kaam chal raha hai, ek line chal rahi thi."

The banter between the stars continued to the stage and Ranveer started doing sit-ups on stage to apologize for coming late however, Akshay pulled him up by waist in a friendly gesture.

Director Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is his project with Akshay Kumar. He will be seen essaying the role of an Anti-Terrorism Squad officer in the film. The on-screen pair of Akshay and Katrina Kaif is back after a gap of 10 years.

Actors Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also be seen making a guest appearance in the film. Ssotyavanshi is set to hit the theatres on March 24, 2020.