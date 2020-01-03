Aditya Roy Kapur unleashes the madness in first look poster of Malang. Alia, Varun go gaga

Aditya Roy Kapur's first look from Malang

Aditya Roy Kapur took to Instagram to share the first look poster of his upcoming movie Malang. In the poster, Aditya is seen flaunting his beefed up look in his bare-body avatar. The poster depicts Aditya's character in pain and anger as he can be seen howling. Short hair and stubble form the actor's look for the film.

Along with the poster, he wrote, ''Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook''. The movie has been directed by Mohit Suri, with whom Aditya has collaborated for his debut film. Aditya and Mohit worked together in 2013 flick Ashiqui 2.

As soon as he dropped the picture, fans went gaga. His Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt also dropped comments. While Alia commented with several fire emojis, Varun wrote, ''Soldier of god #iseeuboii''.

Besides Aditya, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Disha Patani will also be seen in important roles in Malang. Earlier, Anil shared his look from the film on his birthday.

Aditya also has Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and Anurag Basu's Ludo in the pipeline. While in Sadak 2, he will feature along with Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, in Ludo, he will be seen opposite Sanya Malhotra.