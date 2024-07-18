Abhishek Bachchan likes divorce-based Instagram post amid separation rumours with Aishwarya Rai

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai from Ambani wedding

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were seen as the power couple of Bollywood. People liked seeing Aishwarya Rai as an ideal daughter-in-law of the Bachchan Khandaan, but seems like all is not well at their abode. It has been a while since the news of their separation has been doing rounds. On many occasions including the Ambani wedding, Aishwarya Rai was seen without the Bachchan family and this stamped the news of separation. Both of them have not reacted to these discussions to date and have always been successful in proving such rumours wrong, until today. Abhishek Bachchan has liked a post on Instagram and that has ignited the rumours once again.

What was the post that Abhishek liked?

The post that Abhishek Bachchan liked reads, 'When love is no longer easy.' Moreover, the caption is even more intense. 'Divorce is not easy for anyone. Who doesn't dream of living happily ever after or imagine recreating heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands while crossing the street? Yet sometimes life is not what we expect, but when people separate after decades of living together, when they have spent a large part of their lives depending on each other for both big and small things, how do they cope?' reads the caption.

The same post further reads, 'What motivates them to break up and what challenges do they face? This story discusses these questions in depth. Incidentally, 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters' - the term for those seeking a marital divorce, usually after the age of 50 - are on the rise worldwide. Although the reasons for this are different, but not surprising.' Reacting to the post, Abhishek Bachchan pressed the 'Like' button and after spotting this, people have started believing that the power couple may be going through a difficult patch. Social media users are also saying that Junior Bachchan himself has fueled the news of separation.

Aishwarya has not been seen with the Bachchan family for a long time

For the unversed, recently Abhishek Bachchan arrived with the entire Bachchan family at Anant Ambani's wedding, but Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were not seen together. After seeing this, talks of separation started once again among the people. Just after this, another post came out in which Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen with Abhishek, but the rest of the Bachchan family was not present. Not only this, the mother-daughter duo have been spotted apart from the clan many a time before this. Last year, at the Paris Fashion Week, the Bachchan family was also seen cheering up Navya Nanda, but Aaradhya was the only one supporting Aishwarya.

