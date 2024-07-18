What were 'Superstar' Rajesh Khanna's last words? Death anniversary special

Follow us on Image Source : X Today is Rajesh Khanna's death anniversary

Fondly known as 'Kaka', Rajesh Khanna was credited as the first superstar of India. Known for his acting, stardom and blunt talk, Rajesh Khanna took Indian cinema to new heights. The late actor also saw many ups and downs in his long and successful career, but his reign over the hearts of fans never ended. There is a long list of films like 'Aradhana', 'Anand', 'Amar Prem', 'Kati Patang' and 'Haathi Mere Sathi' in which different shades of Khanna are seen. For those who don't know, today is the death anniversary of Rajesh Khanna. The Padma Bhushan recipient took his last breath on July 18, 2012 in his Mumbai residence.

Indian cinema gave Rajesh Khanna immense success, fan following, wealth and a successful political career, winning people's hearts with his acting and charm. Khanna's love for films is immortal even today. So much so that the actor's last words were also related to films. This was revealed by none other than 'Anand's' true friend 'Babu Moshai'.

Amitabh told the last two words from Rajesh Khanna

Amitabh Bachchan started his career with Rajesh Khanna. After coming into films, he gave superhit films like 'Anand' and 'Namak Haram' with Rajesh Khanna. There was a deep friendship between the two. After Rajesh Khanna's death, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned Kaka in his blog and while paying tribute to him.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog, '... When I sat down to pay tribute at his house this afternoon, immediately after hearing the news of his death, a person close to him came to me and with a choked throat told me what his last words were - 'It's time! Pack up!' This statement by Amitabh Bachchan will definitely remind you of the film 'Anand'. In this film too, Kaka said only two words at the last moment - 'Babu Moshai'. Only after this Anand's tragic death was shown in the film.

Made a record that will never be broken

Talking about Rajesh Khanna's film legacy, it will remain alive forever and the Indian film industry will keep celebrating it. Rajesh Khanna was a rare actor who has given classic films along with box office hits. He started his career with 'Aakhri Khat' in 1966. In the 1970s, Rajesh Khanna's magic was such that his films would be included in the list of superhits as soon as they were released. No one has been able to leave the late actor behind in this matter to date. He gave 15 consecutive hits!

