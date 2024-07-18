'Shogun' and 'The Bear' dominate 76th Emmys nominations, checkout full list here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Emmys 2024 nominations announced

The 2024 Emmy nominees were revealed Wednesday morning, with 'Shogun' leading the field. FX's series broke multiple records when it received 25 nominations, including Best Drama Series. FX's 'The Bear' (23 nominations, a comedy series record), Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' (21), Netflix's 'The Crown' (18) and HBO/Max's 'True Detective: Night Country' (19), and are also among the top contenders.

For the unversed, the 76th Emmys will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15 on ABC. Checkout the full list of nominations here:

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba for Hijack

Donald Glover for Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins for Fallout

Gary Oldman for Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada for Shogun

Dominic West for The Crown

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show

Carrie Coon for The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine for Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai foe Shogun

Imelda Staunton for The Crown

Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show

Best Director for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry for The Crown

Mimi Leder for The Morning Show

Hiro Murai for Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Frederick E.O. Toye for Shogun

Saul Metzstein for Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano for Shogun

Billy Crudup for The Morning Show

Mark Duplass for The Morning Show

Jon Hamm for The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira for Shogun

Jack Lowden for Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce for The Crown

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski for The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie for The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown

Greta Lee for The Morning Show

Lesley Manville for The Crown

Karen Pittman for The Morning Show

Holland Taylor for The Morning Show

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry for What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David for Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai for Reservation Dogs

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri for The Bear

Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph for Loot

Jean Smart for Hacks

Kristen Wiig for Palm Royale

Best Director for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn for Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer for The Bear

Ramy Youssef for The Bear

Guy Ritchie for The Gentlemen

Lucia Aniello for Hacks

Mary Lou Belli for The Ms. Pat Show

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce for The Bear

Paul W. Downs for Hacks, HBO/Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear

Paul Rudd for Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett for Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas for The Bear

Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

Janelle James for Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep for Only Murders in the Building

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer for Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm for Fargo

Tom Hollander for Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott for Ripley

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson for Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple for Fargo

Sofía Vergara for Griselda

Naomi Watts for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey for Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr. for The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill for Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes for True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris for Fargo

Lewis Pullman for Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning for Ripley

Lily Gladstone for Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King for Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau for Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis for True Detective: Night Country

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Netflix has the most nominations overall (107 across 35 programs), followed by FX (93 across 9 programs), HBO (91 across 29 programs), and Apple TV+ (72 across 16 programs).

