'Shogun' and 'The Bear' dominate 76th Emmys nominations, checkout full list here

The 2024 Emmy nominees were revealed Wednesday morning, with 'Shogun' leading the field. FX's series broke multiple records when it received 25 nominations, including Best Drama Series. FX's 'The Bear' (23 nominations, a comedy series record), Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' (21), Netflix's 'The Crown' (18) and HBO/Max's 'True Detective: Night Country' (19), and are also among the top contenders.
For the unversed, the 76th Emmys will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15 on ABC. Checkout the full list of nominations here:
Best Drama Series
The Crown (Netflix)
Fallout (Prime Video)
The Gilded Age (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Shogun (FX)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba for Hijack
Donald Glover for Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins for Fallout
Gary Oldman for Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada for Shogun
Dominic West for The Crown
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show
Carrie Coon for The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine for Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai foe Shogun
Imelda Staunton for The Crown
Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show
Best Director for a Drama Series
Stephen Daldry for The Crown
Mimi Leder for The Morning Show
Hiro Murai for Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Frederick E.O. Toye for Shogun
Saul Metzstein for Slow Horses
Salli Richardson-Whitfield for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano for Shogun
Billy Crudup for The Morning Show
Mark Duplass for The Morning Show
Jon Hamm for The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira for Shogun
Jack Lowden for Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce for The Crown
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski for The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie for The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown
Greta Lee for The Morning Show
Lesley Manville for The Crown
Karen Pittman for The Morning Show
Holland Taylor for The Morning Show
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)
Hacks (HBO/Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry for What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David for Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai for Reservation Dogs
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri for The Bear
Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph for Loot
Jean Smart for Hacks
Kristen Wiig for Palm Royale
Best Director for a Comedy Series
Randall Einhorn for Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer for The Bear
Ramy Youssef for The Bear
Guy Ritchie for The Gentlemen
Lucia Aniello for Hacks
Mary Lou Belli for The Ms. Pat Show
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce for The Bear
Paul W. Downs for Hacks, HBO/Max)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear
Paul Rudd for Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett for Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas for The Bear
Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
Janelle James for Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep for Only Murders in the Building
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Fargo (FX)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer for Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm for Fargo
Tom Hollander for Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott for Ripley
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson for Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple for Fargo
Sofía Vergara for Griselda
Naomi Watts for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jonathan Bailey for Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr. for The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill for Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes for True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris for Fargo
Lewis Pullman for Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dakota Fanning for Ripley
Lily Gladstone for Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King for Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau for Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis for True Detective: Night Country
Best Talk Series
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race (CBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock)
The Voice (NBC)
Netflix has the most nominations overall (107 across 35 programs), followed by FX (93 across 9 programs), HBO (91 across 29 programs), and Apple TV+ (72 across 16 programs).
