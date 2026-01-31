D55: Sreeleela cast opposite Dhanush for first time in Rajkumar Periasamy's film The makers of the Dhanush's upcoming film, tentatively titled D55, have officially announced Sreeleela as the female lead. Read further to know the details.

New Delhi:

The makers of Dhanush's highly anticipated film, tentatively titled D55, have officially announced that actress Sreeleela will be joining him as the lead actress.

Bhagavanth Kesari fame actress Sreeleela will share the screen with Dhanush for the first time in this film. However, the film is produced by Dhanush under his production banner, Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.

Sreeleela joins Dhanush in Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy's film

Sharing pictures of Sreeleela and Dhanush with the rest of the team on Instagram, they wrote, "You didn’t see this coming! Welcoming the dazzling damsel @sreeleela14 on board #D55 (sic)." Take a look below:

Fans expressed their excitement over the pair in the comments section. One user wrote, "Omg, can't wait for this pair! (sic)." Another added, “Best combo! (sic)."

All about Dhanush–Sreeleela's D55 OTT streaming details

It is noteworthy that after its theatrical release, D55 will arrive on Netflix. The streaming platform had earlier announced this as part of its Tamil slate, Netflix Pandigai.

Viewers will be able to stream the film in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

More details of Dhanush's film D55

The music for the film is composed by Sai Abhyanakar, who has also worked as a music composer on films like Dude, Balti, and others. As for the film's plot, the title and storyline are yet to be revealed.

Dhanush–Sreeleela's work front

Tamil actor Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film Tere Ishk Mein alongside Kriti Sanon. The film hit theatres on November 28, 2025, and made its digital debut on Netflix on January 23, 2026. On the other hand, Sreeleela was recently seen in Sudha Kongara's directorial Parasakthi opposite Sivakarthikeyan. The film was released in theatres during Pongal week.

