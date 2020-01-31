Aamir Khan now goes clean-shaven for Laal Singh Chaddha. Seen his new look?

Aamir Khan 's new look for Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan, who is shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha was recently spotted in one of his many looks for the film. The actor has bid goodbye to his long beard and hair. He is now sporting a clean-shaven look for the film. The latest photos and videos from Gurgaon schedule show him in a new avatar.

Aamir seems to have reversed the process of ageing with a clean-shaven face and crew cut hairstyle.

Check out the photos and videos.

Directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official l adaptation of 1994 movie Forrest Gump. It also stars Mona Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan in important roles.

“The movie traces the protagonist as he unwittingly influences important political and cultural events in India over a span of 30 years. In the latest stint, Aamir shot for the sequence where his character gets officially discharged from the army after serving during the Kargil war. Like in the original, he then goes on to endorse a company and earns enough money to fulfil his promise to his fellow soldier. The actor filmed the scene over two days under the supervision of Advait,'' a Mid Day report stated.

Aamir has been shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha extensively across North India. After shooting some portions in Punjab and Himachal, the team stationed in Rajasthan to complete the schedule.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2020.