Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to shoot next schedule of Shershaah in Kargil

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to shoot in Kargil

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been working on Vishnuvardhan's directorial debut film Shershaah. The film had kicked off the shoot in Chandigarh in May. The film's next schedule will take place in Kargil and the crew will arrive at the Ladakh district on July 26 to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas. This year will mark the 20th anniversary of the day and the celebrations will continue for three days in a row from July 25-27.

The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who fought in the India Pakistan war back in 1999 and he was also awarded Paramvir Chakra after he lost his life. Sidharth and Kiara met with the family of the war hero and also saw his old photos and album to get more information about the character.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is named after the success of Operation Vijay. The war was fought for more than 60 days, with India regaining control of all the previously held territory. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated in honour of war heroes.

As per the sources, Sidharth and Kiara will commence the shoot after the celebrations and will invest some time with the soldiers. Kiara's portions will be wrapped as soon as possible, she is playing the role of Vikram Batra's girlfriend Preethi. While Sidharth will stay on for at least a month for the film war scenes. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Shabbir Boxwala under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is expected to release initially in 2020

Meanwhile, Sidharth is busy with his upcoming film Jabariya Jodi also starring Parineeti Chopra, Javed Jaffrey, Aparshakti Khurana and more. Whereas Kiara Advani is promoting her film Kabir Singh also starring Shahid Kapoor which is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.