Shilpa Shetty confirms Bollywood comeback after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma

Actress Shilpa Shetty is finally making her Bollywood comeback after a period of thirteen years. The diva, also known as Shilpa Shetty Kundra after her marriage with businessman Raj Kundra, was last seen on the big screens in Life in a Metro (2007) and Apne (2007). Shilpa Shetty’s Bollywood comeback news has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Recently, it was said that the actress would be making a comeback in the industry with Ramesh Taurani’s untitled film, also starring Yami Gautam and Diljit Dosanjh.

Now, Shilpa Shetty herself has confirmed the news of her big Bollywood comeback on social media. The Dhadkan actress will be seen next in director Sabbir Khan's Nikamma, which also stars Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani and social media star Shirley Setia. Sabbir Khan's last movie was Munna Michael, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Yesssssssss, it’s true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma ,directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings and Thank you for all the love always”.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was last seen in a couple of item numbers in films including, Dostana (2008) and 'Dishkiyaoon' (2014).

The first look poster of Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia for Nikamma was released on social media recently. Nikamma is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2020.

#Announcement: Abhimanyu Dassani [son of actress Bhagyashree] and Shirley Setia [singer-social media sensation] in action-entertainer #Nikamma... Directed by Sabbir Khan... Produced by Sony Pictures Intl Prod and Sabbir Khan Films... 2020 release. #NikammaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/zPoWlmGoas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

