Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt offer prayer at Varanasi temple during Brahmastra shoot

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance has become the talk of the town. The lovebirds are often spotted together-whether it is at the airport, meeting or award shows. They even exchanged kisses at a recent award ceremony and Alia Bhatt thanked her rumoured beau post in her acceptance speech. Earlier, their relationship was thought to be rumours but soon they confirm the news with their frequent appearances and interviews.

Alia and Ranbir are currently in Varanasi to shoot for their upcoming sci-fi fantasy Brahmastra. A new photo of the couple has surfaced on social media and it looks from the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The duo got clicked after offering prayers at the much popular temple.

Check out the photo below:

Earlier, behind-the-scenes photos of Alia and Ranbir near boat went viral on social media. In the pictures, Alia can be seen dressed in a white tee with a red long cape with a pair of blue denim jeans. On the other hand, Ranbir can be seen sporting an army green shirt with a pair of blue jeans and sneakers.

Varanasi's 20-days schedule will be mostly shot at the Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort for security reasons.

Alia and Ranbir's Brahmastra, which was scheduled to release December this year has been postponed to 2020. Ayan Mukerji's directorial also has Amitabh Bachchan and Dimpla Kapadia and Nagarjuna in lead roles.

On a related note, Alia is also working with her father Mahesh Bhatt on Sadak 2, co-starring Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Meanwhile, Ranbir will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' Samshera.