Latest Bollywood News August 1: Meena Kumari birthday, Saaho and Chhichhore to clash on August 30

Meena Kumari birthday, Saaho and Chhichhore to clash on August 30

Latest Bollywood News August 1: Legendary Bollywood actress Meena Kumari was born on August 1, 1993. On her 86th birth anniversary, have a look at the tragic melodies of this tragic queen. On the other hand, Pink actress Taapsee Pannu has also turned 32 today. Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming Bollywood films Saaho and Chhichhore are all set to hit the screens on the same date, on August 30. Also, Rajpal Yadav has joined the starcast of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Bole Chudiyan. Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has undergone weight loss after her pregnancy. The South African actress shared pictures on her social media in which her drastic transformation is clearly visible. Check out more Bollywood news and latest updates here.

Rajpal Yadav joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan, says he's very excited about his character

Bole Chudiyan is making news ever since the film has been announced. Previously, it hogged the limelight when Mouni Roy walked out of the movie and recently, yet again, the film hit the headlines when Rajpal Yadav was roped in. Bole Chudiyan will see Rajpal Yadav in an important role and opening up about the same, he revealed that he is quite happy about the movie happening to him.

Versatile Actor Rajpal Yadav who was last seen in Judwaa 2 shared his excitement on working in Bole Chudiyan which is being directed by Shamas Nawab Siddique and produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia.

Meena Kumari 86th Birth Anniversary: 6 haunting melodies of Bollywood's tragedy queen

Right from early-life struggles to failed relationships, Meena Kumari was indeed a tragedy queen in true sense. Born as Mahjabeen Bano, the actress faced a poverty-stricken childhood and had to support her family in her early years. On her 86th birth anniversary, here’s a flashback of some of the haunting melodies that were picturized on the beautiful actress.

Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: 5 Times Pink actress won hearts with her EPIC reply to trolls

Taapsee Pannu is known to put forward her opinions and thoughts in the most beautiful ways. From talking about gender equality to handling trolls like a boss lady, Taapsee has won the hearts of the viewers in every way. As the actress turns 32 today, let’s have a look at her hilarious and epic responses to the trolls on social media.

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella’s transformation after 11 days of delivery will leave you amazed

Gabriella Demetriades has been sharing all her special moments with boyfriend Arjun Rampal and their little baby boy on her Instagram with her followers. While sharing the pictures of her baby bump, Gabriella revealed that she gained 21 kgs in just the ninth moth of her pregnancy and she was afraid about losing weight but also had believed in the process. She wrote, “So this was me 3 weeks ago... a week before giving birth to my beautiful boy (almost 10 pounds of him) I had picked up 21 kgs in 9th month of pregnancy. This seems like a story everyone wants to hear. It was not easy to watch my body go through that, however, I trusted the process. I continued working out, not perhaps the same level of training I was used to but I worked out almost 5 days a week. I ate what I wanted but in moderation and I rested when my body told me to.”

Check out her pictures here.

