Meena Kumari 86th Birth Anniversary: 6 haunting melodies of Bollywood's tragedy queen

Bollywood actress Meena Kumari was born on August 1, 1933, and this year marks her 86th birth anniversary. Known as the Tragedy Queen of Bollywood, the actress has wooed the viewers with her remarkably intriguing persona and stellar acting skills. The diva had always managed to bring out the emotions of her characters in the purest form on the big screen. Meena Kumari has built a separate niche for herself when it comes to tragic roles. There is no denying that her life was filled with sadness not just on the big screen but off-screen as well. Right from early-life struggles to failed relationships, Meena Kumari was indeed a tragedy queen in true sense. Born as Mahjabeen Bano, the actress faced a poverty-stricken childhood and had to support her family in her early years. On her 86th birth anniversary, here’s a flashback of some of the haunting melodies that were picturized on the beautiful actress.

Ajeeb Daastan Hain Yeh

Na Jaao Saiyaan

Mujhe Pyar Ki Zindagi Dene Wale

Ruk Ja Raat

Mohe Bhool Gaye Sanwariya

Kabhi To Milegi

