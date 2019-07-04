Imtiaz Ali treats fans with lovestruck picture of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, confirms film title

Imtiaz Ali treats fans with lovestruck picture of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have managed to steal all the limelight ever since their next Bollywood film together has been announced. From shooting in Shimla to their mushy posts, the actors are ruling the headlines for their sparkling chemistry behind the screens. While the release date of the film has already been announced by the makers which is 14th February, Valentines Day 2020, now director Imtiaz Ali has confirmed the title of the film as well. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s film will be called Aaj Kal.

Director Imtiaz Ali took to his Instagram to share a mushy picture of his leading duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan and wrote, “the oxygen that makes the film breathe #aajkal @saraalikhan95 @kartikaaryan (clicked during the first few readings of the film, before shoot began)” Going by the hashtag in the caption, it is confirmed that the film is called Aaj Kal. In the picture, Kartik and Sara look so much in love and the strong bond between them is quite clearly visible. Check out the post here-

There is no denying that fans have been waiting with batted breath for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s film to hit the screens. As soon as director Imtiaz Ali shared the post, Kartik and Sara also reposted it and confirmed the title of their much-awaited film. The actors are in the news not just for their film but for the bond they share off-screen. Sara has always been very vocal that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan and it is said that the two are even dating each other. The pictures and videos of them celebrating Eid together and enjoying the beautiful locales of Shimla with each other have already gone viral on the internet cementing the rumours of their relationship. Check out their viral and unseen videos and photos here.

On the related note, Sara Ali Khan made it big in Bollywood within one month when her two film became blockbusters on the box office. The actress made her debut with Kedarnath which released in the first week of December in 2018 and then she starred in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh which released in the last week of the same month. Not just the numbers, but Sara Ali Khan won the hearts of the critics and viewers with her dynamic acting skills.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan had a slow-motion journey to fame but now, he is the most desired actor in the showbiz. He is flooded with Bollywood movies like Pati, Patni Aur Woh Remake, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Dostana 2.

Also read:

Kartik Aaryan is absolutely unrecognisable in his latest look from 'Love Aaj Kal 2' sets

Ranveer Singh reminds Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan how he played their cupid after they share cute pictures

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s cute moments drinking Shimla tea go viral online, check out latest video

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page