Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s cute moments drinking Shimla tea go viral online, check out latest video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s cute moments drinking Shimla tea go viral online

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are continuously breaking the internet these days with their presence in the beautiful locales of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. It is said that the duo is there to shoot for the next schedule of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2, directed by Imtiaz Ali. While the shooting will happen in its own time, Sara and Kartik are seen indulging in some outings in Shimla. Earlier, the two actors were seen roaming in the city with their faces covered and now, in the latest video, Sara and Kartik can be seen enjoying Shimla tea.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s video has gone viral on the internet in which the actress is seen teasing Kartik as he enjoys the tea. Sara can be seen pulling Kartik’s leg in front of the local people as he smiles and enjoys the tea. Sara says, “Show us how do you drink a good cup of tea?” She even asks him repeatedly to have poha. The actors are also seen wearing traditional Himachali caps as well in the video. Their cute moments from their outing has definitely left their fans more excited to watch them together on the big screen. Have a look at the video here-

Even before coming together for Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal 2, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have had made the headlines for their alleged relationship. It all started when Sara Ali Khan revealed that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan 5. After the episode aired on the television, Sara’s fans went crazy to watch them together in a film. However, it is also said that Kartik Aaryan is very close to his other co-star Ananya Panday as well.

On the other hand, rumours also suggests that Sara’s mother Amrita Singh is not very fond of Sara and Kartik’s budding closeness. According to the report in DNA, it is said that Amrita Singh is upset that her daughter is making headlines for personal life rather than her work. She has even asked her daughter to keep her focus only on her career.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has given back to back hits in the month of December last year with her debut film Kedarnath and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Now, the actress will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No. 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan is working on his another film Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday alongside Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page