Ranveer Singh reminds Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan how he played their cupid after they share cute pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan pens a heartfelt note for Kartik Aaryan and thanks Imitiaz Ali as they wrap up the shoot

Actors Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda recently wrapped the last leg of shoot for Imtiaz Ali's film in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. The shoot lasted for 66 days, many pictures were leaked from the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2 in Kinnaur by fan clubs, and the pictures tell it all that the cast and crew had plenty of fun.

Previously Randeep Hooda expressed his gratitude and joy of working with director Imtiaz Ali after five years posted an adorable post captioning, "it's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories‬ ‪@imtiazaliofficial ’s next starring @kartikaaryan , @saraalikhan95 and @randeephooda . ‬ ‪Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by Jio Studios, #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , Imtiaz Ali & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf @officialjiocinema."

Sara and Kartik also wrote emotional notes for each other on social media on Monday. The notes were followed by a cuddly picture of the two and even actor Ranveer Singh could not deny how great their chemistry is.

Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh commented on Sara's post, "So cute ! bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kissne milwaya thha (Don’t forget who introduced you to each other)."

It all started when the-23-year-old diva confessed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan that she would love to go on date with Kartik Aryan. Next, when Kartik and Kriti Sanon appeared, he was asked if he and Sara went out on a date to which he replied he is busy earning money so that he can match up to her since she is a princess.

Sara also thanked the director Imtiaz in her post and said she would miss Kartik more than she can admit. They both shot together in Delhi, Udaipur, Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh.

After Sara penned a heartfelt note to Kartik after finishing the shoot of the film, Kartik also shared a post expressing his feelings, he wrote, "When Veera says "...Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho" This is what shooting with @imtiazaliofficial feels like. 66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap. A film i never wanted to end. Thank you to my dream director.. And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 Want to work with you again and again and again. Imtiaz Ali’s next with @saraalikhan95 and @RandeepHooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020."

Opportunities have been knocking Sara Ali Khan's doorstep after she delivered a tremendous performance in Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajut. She will be seen next in David Dhawan's remake of blockbuster film Coolie No.1 where she will be stepping into Karisma Kapoor's shoes.

Kartik Aaryan will be also seen in a remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, helmed by Mudassar Aziz. He will also be playing a lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Love Aaj Kal 2 is presented by Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Reliance Entertainment's, slated to release on Valentine's Day, 2020.