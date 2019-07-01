Monday, July 01, 2019
     
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan wrap up shooting of Imtiaz Ali's next. Check out unseen pictures

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will share screenspace for the first time in this much-awaited Imtiaz Ali directorial.

New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2019 18:11 IST
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan wrap up shooting of Imtiaz Ali's next

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's next, which is touted to be the remake of sleeper hit Love Aaj Kal. The team shot the last portion in Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh amidst the mighty mountains. Besides shooting for the romantic drama, the cast and crew also had a blast together. The picturesque landscape was no doubt a respite for them from the city's hustle-bustle. The shoot began earlier this year on 4th March in Delhi and then moved to Udaipur, Mumbai and finally culminated today in the beautiful valleys of Himachal. The crew shot for a total of 66 days. The yet untitled film is set to release on 14th February 2020.

Behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets have already gone viral on social media. Now, the makers have shared some unseen pictures from the sets featuring Sara, Kartik, Imtiaz and Randeep Hooda. Have a look.

Earlier, a video of Sara Ali Khan enjoying plums while sitting on a swing. Check out below.

On the professional front, Sara has given back to back hits in the month of December last year. After her decent debut with Kedarnath, she was seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, which did terribly good at the box office. She will soon start shooting for David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan's last release Lukka Chuppi turned out to a box office blockbuster. Besides Imtiaz Ali's film, Kartik is also working on his another film Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Kartik will also be seen in Dostana remake along with Janhvi Kapoor.

