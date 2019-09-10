Image Source : TWITTER Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan gets a release date

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will hit the theatres on March 13, 2020. The announcement was made on Tuesday after the team started the shoot of the film. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a sequel to the quirky comedy Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, is directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

The film, produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will address a socially relevant story revolving around a same-sex couple.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan begins... Release date finalized: 13 March 2020... Stars Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Hitesh Kewalya... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai. pic.twitter.com/J9VxDFQXN4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2019

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan! Lock your date 13th March 2020," the post on the official page of Colour Yellow Productions read.

Shubh Mangal saavdhan ki safalta ke baad, hum la rahe hain,

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Hum mehnat zyada kar lengey

Aap pyar thoda zyada de dijiyega@aanandlrai @cypplofficial @hiteshkewalya @ErosNow#Valentines2020 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #SMZS pic.twitter.com/ubYBiCEirr — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 9, 2019

The 2017 hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan received good reviews from fans and critics for dwelling on a quirky and different topic. This time again Anand L. Rai has chosen a rarely touched topic to entice the viewers to the theaters. It is said that the first draft of the script is already locked up and the actor will start shooting for the film by the end of August.

The movie also features Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. The movie, which also reunites the duo with Ayushmann Khurrana, will present Gupta and Rao in a completely different avatar.

"With 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', we chose to explore a novel subject in an unusually unexpected setting. A unique story like this needed talents like Neena ji and Gajraj Rao and I'm so happy to have them on board," producer Aanand L Rai of Colour Yellow Productions, said in a statement.

