It's Akshay Kumar Vs Prabhas this Independence Day 2019 : Mission Mangal to clash with Saaho at box office

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and Prabhas's Saaho is all set to battle it out at the box office on August 15, 2019.

July 04, 2019
It's Akshay Kumar Vs Prabhas this Independence Day 2019 : Mission Mangal to clash with Saaho at box office

Gear up for a big box-office battle this Independence Day 2019! Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal is all set to clash with Prabhas's Saaho on August 15, 2019. While Baahubali fame Prabhas is returning to the big screens with Sujeeth's Saaho after two years, Akshay's space film Mission Mangal has always created much buzz ever since its inception. Now, that both big films are headed towards a box-office battle, it will be interesting to see the final outcome. 

Akshay Kumar. on Thursday, took to social media to make a special announcement on his upcoming film Mission Mangal. Sharing two pictures, the Khiladi Kumar wrote on Twitter, "# MissionMangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars!"

Mission Mangal also stars Taapsee Pannu Kriti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menon in lead roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "Akshay Kumar on #MissionMangal... Stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi... Directed by Jagan Shakti... 15 Aug 2019 release".

Meanwhile, Saaho marks the union of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The film is considered to be the biggest Indian action-thriller film ever made. The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

