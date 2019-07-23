Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn marks 8 years of Singham with heartfelt post, thanks fans for making character Bajirao Singham iconic

Rohit Shetty directed film Singham clocked eight years of its release in the Hindi film industry and actor Ajay Devgn couldn't thank the audience enough for making his character Bajirao Singham iconic. Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share still from Singham, the superhit film that was released in 2011.

"8 years to invincible dialogues, car rattles, power-packed action and the fearless character Bajirao Singham. It's the love of the audience Singham still roars this loud. Rohit Shetty and Team," Ajay Devgn wrote on social media while sharing a still from Singham. Have a look:

The film, which stars Kajal Aggarwal, tells the story of an honest and valiant police officer, Bajirao Singham, who fights against injustice. Destiny sets him up against a corrupt politician, Jaikant Shikre, who challenges his ethics and beliefs.

Singham started extremely well at the box office and managed to rake in Rs 150 crores.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay who was last seen in De De Pyaar De will next feature in Bhuj: The Pride of India where he will essay the character of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in-charge of Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.

