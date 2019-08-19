Ajay Devgn begins shooting for 'Maidaan'

Ajay Devgn Latest News, begins shooting for 'Maidaan', india tv latest, india tv news, latest Bollywood news, latest celebrity updates, latest india tv

Ajay Devgn was last seen in De De Pyaar De opposite Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will start shooting for director Amit Sharma's film on Indian football, which has been titled "Maidaan". Ajay on Monday morning shared a poster of the film, which had a football and the words "The golden era of Indian football 1952-1962." "Maidaan' kicks off today," Ajay captioned the image. Sharma's film is based on legendary former player Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Ajay Devgn’s next film, based on the sport #football, gets its title: #Maidaan... Costars Keerthy Suresh... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma [#BadhaaiHo]... Produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta... Zee Studios presentation... Filming starts today. pic.twitter.com/RWp7RNperj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

He is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. The film, which also stars National Award-winner Keerthy Suresh, is expected to release in 2020. It is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. "Maidaan" is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in rom-com De De Pyaar De is collaborating with Neeraj Pandey's film Chanakya. He will be playing the role of a strategist of a leading political party.

(With Inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Ajay Devgn to kickstart Neeraj Pandey's Chanakya in Dubai

Click Here to get Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here to get Latest Lifestyle Updates | Trending News