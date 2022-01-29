UP elections 2022: EC bans exit polls for UP till March 7 | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Any person who violates the order will be punished with a two-year jail term or fine or both

The Election Commission has banned all exit polls pertaining to the coming Assembly elections from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media or its publicity has been banned from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.

Earlier the Election Commission had banned public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings in the five poll-bound states, citing fresh surge in Covid cases, and issued stringent safety guidelines.

The commission listed out 16-point guidelines for campaigning as it banned 'nukkad sabhas' (corner meetings) on public roads and roundabouts, limited the number of persons allowed for the door-to-door campaign to five, including the candidate, and prohibited victory processions after the counting of votes.

Capital Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh have been also witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases.

